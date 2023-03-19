Montenegro votes in presidential election

Montenegrins voted on Sunday in a presidential election that will influence the outcome of a parliamentary vote in June as well as the small Adriatic country's stance toward the West and its ties with neighbouring Serbia.

Polling stations in Montenegro, which is a NATO member and a candidate to join the European Union, opened at 7 a.m. (0600 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT). First unofficial results by pollsters, based on a sample of the electorate, are expected about two hours later.

If no candidate secures more than 50 per cent of votes, a second round of voting between the top two is scheduled for April 2.

Milo Djukanovic, the incumbent pro-Western president, has held top political posts in the country for 33 years and is seeking another five-year term.

"This (election) is a chance for Montenegro to confirm it can live in political and social stability, ... and continue (on a path)... to be a part of united countries of Europe," Djukanovic told reporters after voting.