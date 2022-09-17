Anti-immigration election gains divide Sweden, worry rights groups

The populist, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats’ rise to real power after Sunday’s election has civil rights groups and many immigrants worried about what the future might hold in a country long known for tolerance and openness.

Social Democrat prime minister Magdalena resigned on Thursday, meaning Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson must now try to form a new government. He cannot do so without the support of the Sweden Democrats, who became the second biggest party with 20.5 per cent of the votes.