King Charles strips Andrew of royal titles, Windsor home

King Charles III is stripping his younger brother Andrew of his royal titles and ousting him from his long-term residence on the Windsor estate, the palace said on Thursday, the latest fallout to hit the scandal-plagued royal over the Jeffrey Epstein affair.

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," Buckingham Palace said, adding Charles had begun the formal process to remove all his brother's titles.

Andrew has also been told to move out of his long-time home on Windsor Castle's sprawling grounds, and he will move "to alternative private accommodation" as soon as possible.

The announcement followed a torrent of outrage at renewed accusations of sexual assault made by one of Jeffrey Epstein's main accusers against the 65-year-old, who has denied the charges.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the palace said.