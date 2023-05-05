Serbian president vows to 'disarm' country after new mass shooting

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic vowed on Friday to launch a large-scale disarmament plan to remove hundreds of thousands of guns from the country following two mass shootings in less than 48 hours.

The back-to-back shootings have left Serbians horrified, with Vucic saying both registered and illegal arms will be seized in a crackdown that will be "an almost complete disarming of Serbia".

"This is an attack on our entire country and every citizen feels it," said Vucic, during a national address.