UK scientist James Lovelock, prophet of climate doom, dies aged 103

Influential British scientist James Lovelock, famed for his Gaia hypothesis and pioneering work on climate change, has died at the age of 103, his family announced Wednesday.

The legendary scientist's family said in a statement that Lovelock died Tuesday on his 103rd birthday as the result of complications from a fall.

"To the world he was best known as a scientific pioneer, climate prophet and conceiver of the Gaia theory," it said, noting he was also a "loving husband and wonderful father with a boundless sense of curiosity".