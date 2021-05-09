Archaeologists uncover Neanderthal remains in caves near Rome

Archaeologists discovered some remains of nine Neanderthals at a prehistoric site near Rome, Italy's Culture ministry said on 8 May.

Eight of the remains are dated to between 50,000 and 68,000 years ago, while one, the oldest, is dated to between 90,000 and 100,000 years ago, the ministry said in a statement.

The find occurred in Grotta Guattari, prehistoric caves discovered more than 80 years ago, located around 100 metres from the coast of Tyrrhenian Sea in San Felice Circeo, near Latina, in the Lazio region.

Neanderthals, the closest ancient relatives of humans, died out about 40,000 years ago.

It is unclear what killed them off, although theories include an inability to adapt to climate change and increased competition from modern humans.