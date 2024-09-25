Forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake': Kremlin

The Kremlin said Wednesday that "forcing" Russia into peace would be a "fatal mistake," rejecting comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations.

Zelensky said Tuesday that Russia can only be forced into a peace settlement and vowed not to negotiate on Moscow's terms to end the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that "such a position is a fatal mistake, a systemic mistake."

"It is a profound misconception that will inevitably have consequences for the Kyiv regime," he added.