Austria to impose lockdown, mandatory jabs in EU first

The confinement will initially last 20 days with an evaluation after 10 days, he said.

"Despite months of persuasion, we have not succeeded in convincing enough people to get vaccinated," Schallenberg told a press conference in the western Tyrol state, where he met regional government heads.

"Sustainably increasing the vaccination rate is the only way to get out of this vicious circle," he said.

He also blamed those refusing to be vaccinated for an "attack on the health system", and said vaccinations were the "exit ticket" out of the pandemic.

The lockdown means people are no longer allowed to leave their houses with few exceptions such going to work, shopping for essentials and exercising.

Schools will remain open though parents have been asked to keep their children at home if possible. Teleworking is also recommended.