Two killed, 10 wounded in eastern Ukraine: Regional governor

Russian strikes killed two people and wounded 10 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Saturday, a regional governor said, accusing Moscow of using cluster bombs in the attack.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Donetsk region—where Kramatorsk is located—said on his official Telegram channel that Russian forces had targeted a park and damaged “a dozen residential buildings”, and fired “cluster munitions”.

“They purposefully hit the city, trying to kill as many of its civilians as possible,” Kyrylenko said.

AFP journalists on the ground heard around 10 explosions go off nearly simultaneously just before 4:00 pm (1400 GMT) and saw smoke above a park in the southern part of the city.