Boat with 17 dead migrants being towed to Spain's Canaries

A boat found drifting off the coast of Spain's Canary Islands with the bodies of 17 migrants on board will be towed on Tuesday to one of the archipelago's islands, officials said.

A Spanish maritime rescue vessel was heading to the area where the boat was spotted on Monday morning some 500 kilometres (300 miles) southeast of the island of El Hierro, the office of the central government's representative on the archipelago said.

It will then tow the migrant boat to the port of Los Cristianos on the island of Tenerife, a journey that is expected to take 48 hours, the office added in a statement.

A Spanish military helicopter on Monday airlifted three survivors -- two men and a woman -- from the migrant boat to a hospital on the island of Tenerife.