NATO, leaders to meet as Poland says Russian-made rocket kills two

NATO and global leaders will meet on Wednesday after a Russian-made rocket fell on NATO member Poland and killed two people, raising concerns that the Ukraine conflict could spill over its borders.

Russia denied it was responsible. The Polish foreign ministry said the rocket fell on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. on Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometres (3-1/2 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

A resident who declined to be identified said the two victims were men who were near the weighing area of a grain facility.

The ministry’s statement was Poland’s most detailed comment thus far. The United States and Western allies had said they were investigating but could not confirm a report that stray Russian missiles landed at the village.

Members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are committed to collective defence under its Article 5, so a Russian strike on Poland could risk widening the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began with Moscow’s invasion in February.