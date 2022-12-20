UK will maintain military aid to Ukraine in 2023: Sunak

“The first is ensuring that we deliver more military aid and that military aid evolves to meet the situation that we are now facing,” Sunak told the other leaders gathered in the Latvian capital, Riga.

“That means more air defence systems, it means artillery, it means armoured vehicles.”

Sunak said Western nations aiding Ukraine in its war against invading Russian troops “must continue to focus on degrading Russia’s capability to regroup and to resupply.

“That means going after its supply chains and removing the international support,” he added, calling out Iran for supplying Moscow with arms.