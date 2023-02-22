Shamima loses appeal over citizenship removal

A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State lost her latest appeal against the removal of her UK citizenship, with a judge ruling her possible trafficking was insufficient grounds to reinstate her citizenship.

The British government took away Shamima Begum's British citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, shortly after she was found in a detention camp in Syria.

On Wednesday, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission – a specialist tribunal which hears appeals against decisions to remove citizenship on national security grounds – dismissed Begum's appeal.

Her lawyers said they would challenge the ruling.