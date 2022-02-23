Cuba calls for US, NATO to address Russian demands

Cuba on Wednesday urged the United States and NATO to respond "seriously and realistically" to Russian demands for "security guarantees" and called for a diplomatic solution as tensions over Ukraine reach fever pitch.

Havana in a statement pointed to what it said was the United States' "determination to impose the progressive expansion of NATO towards the borders of the Russian Federation" which it said constituted "a threat to the national security" of its ally.

"We call on the United States and NATO to address seriously and realistically the well-founded demands for security guarantees from the Russian Federation, which has the right to defend itself," the foreign ministry said in a statement.