Cyprus says no jab, no party

Cyprus warned the unvaccinated on Wednesday that they would be barred from social and entertainment events among fresh measures to stem a new wave in coronavirus cases.

Health minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said that after 15 December 15, anyone who has not received a Covid-19 vaccine will be banned from sporting events, restaurants, cinemas and nightclubs.

All Christmas events at schools have been banned, while mask-wearing in public will be mandatory for children from age six instead of 12, the minister said.

Everyone aged over 14 must carry digital proof of vaccination. Those who have not received a booster shot seven months after their last dose will also be unable to use their so-called 'safe pass' to access gatherings and public areas.