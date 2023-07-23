Floods in Atlantic Canada cause ‘unimaginable’ damage; four people missing

The heaviest rain to hit the Atlantic Canadian province of Nova Scotia in more than 50 years triggered floods causing “unimaginable” damage, and four people are missing, including two children, officials said on Saturday.

The storm, which started on Friday, dumped more than 25 cm (10 inches) on some parts in just 24 hours - the same amount that usually lands in three months. The resulting floods washed away roads, weakened bridges and swamped buildings.

“We have a scary, significant situation,” said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, adding that at least seven bridges would have to be replaced or rebuilt.

“The property damage to homes ... is pretty unimaginable,” he told a news conference. Houston said the province would be seeking significant support from the federal government.