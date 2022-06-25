Documentary containing Macron, Putin phone call to be aired Thursday

“Vladimir, firstly one thing!” says President Emmanuel Macron as he seeks to make a point to his Russian counterpart. “Listen Emmanuel,” interjects the Russian leader.

The final call between the presidents of France and Russia just four days before Putin issued the order for Moscow to invade Ukraine is filled with tension, occasional expressions of respect and moments of the bizarre.

With Europe’s peace in question, it even ends with Putin saying that he was supposed to be playing ice hockey and was conducting the conversation from a sports hall.