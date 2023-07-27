Greece wildfires erupt on mainland, killing two people

Wildfires that have been supercharged by strong winds and temperatures exceeding 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) killed two people in central Greece on Wednesday and forced a new wave of evacuations.

In the last 24 hours alone, 61 wildfires erupted across Greece, the fire brigade said. Officials ordered the evacuation of several communities in the hard-hit area of Magnesia, a coastal area north of Athens.

The body of a 45-year old shepherd was found in a rural area on Wednesday evening, the fire brigade said. Earlier, authorities had found the body of a woman, state TV ERT said. Both deaths were attributed to the fires.