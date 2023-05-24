NATO chief admits splits on Ukraine membership push

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said the members of the Western military alliance are divided on what to do at an upcoming summit about Ukraine's push to join.

"On that issue there are different views in the alliance and of course the only way to make decisions in NATO is by consensus," Stoltenberg told a conference in Brussels.

Ukraine -- backed by NATO countries in eastern Europe -- is calling for a "clear message" at a July summit of alliance leaders in Lithuania's capital Vilnius that it will join after Russia's war ends.