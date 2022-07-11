EU recommends second Covid booster for over-60s

European Union health agencies on Monday recommended a second Covid-19 booster for everyone above 60 amid a new rise in infections and hospitalisations across Europe.

While the existing coronavirus vaccines continue to provide good protection against hospitalisation and death, vaccine effectiveness has taken a hit as the virus has evolved.

"It is crucial that everyone above 60 and all vulnerable persons come forth for a second booster dose as quickly as possible," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a statement.