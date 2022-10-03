Russian officer suspended after thousands called up in error

An enlistment officer in a far eastern Russian region has been suspended after thousands of people were mistakenly called up to fight in Ukraine, a local official said on Monday.

"The military commissar of the Khabarovsk region, Yuri Laiko, has been suspended. This will have no impact on the fulfilment of the tasks that the president has set for us," the region's governor, Mikhail Degtyaryov, said in a Telegram video.

He did not specify the reason for the dismissal but mentioned a series of mistakes in the recruitment process.