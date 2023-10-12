Sweden convicts man over 2020 Koran burning, a first

The song "Remove Kebab" was used in the video, a song popular among far-right groups and which calls for the religious cleansing of Muslims.

The court said "the music is strongly associated with the attack in Christchurch", New Zealand, in 2019 in which an Australian white supremacist killed 51 people at two mosques.

The man had denied any wrongdoing, arguing that his action was a criticism of Islam as a religion.

But the court rejected that argument.