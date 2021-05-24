Five Israelis among 14 killed in Italian cable car accident

Fourteen people died including five Israelis on Sunday when a cable car slammed into the side of a mountain in northern Italy, emergency services said.

An Israeli couple living in Italy died along with one child, while their five-year-old was fighting for his life with brain trauma and broken legs, according to the Alpine rescue service.

A nine-year-old Italian child was also among the dead, it said, adding that the toll could rise further from the accident in Stresa, a resort town on the shores of Lake Maggiore in Italy’s Piedmont region, it said.

President Sergio Mattarella and prime minister Mario Draghi expressed their “profound grief”, offering condolences to the victims’ families as regional as well as EU leaders expressed their sorrow and shock.

The 20-minute cable car ride, popular with tourists, links Stresa with the 1,500-metre (4,900-foot) summit of the Mottarone mountain, and offers spectacular views of the Alps.