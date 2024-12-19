Ukraine drone attack causes fire at Russian oil refinery: governor

A Russian regional governor said on Thursday that Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on a bordering region had been “neutralised” but had caused a fire at an oil refinery.

Russia’s southern Rostov region, which borders Ukraine, was “subjected to a massive attack by the enemy”, local governor Yuri Slyusar said on Telegram at around 6 am local time (0300 GMT).

“More than three dozen UAVs and three missiles” were deployed, he said, adding that the Russian air defence services were activated across several cities in the region.