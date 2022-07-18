France on alert as forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe

France was on high alert on Monday as the peak of a punishing heat wave gripped the country, while wildfires raging in parts of southwest Europe showed no sign of abating.

Forecasters have put 15 French departments on the highest state of alert for extreme temperatures as neighbouring Britain was poised to set new heat records this coming week.

The heat wave is the second to engulf parts of southwest Europe in weeks, and blazes burning in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain have destroyed thousands of hectares of land and forced thousands of residents and holidaymakers to flee.