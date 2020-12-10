France defends law combatting ‘pernicious’ Islamist radicalism

The French government defended draft legislation clamping down on Islamist radicalism on Wednesday as a “law of freedom” after a torrent of criticism from Muslim countries and expressions of concern from the US.

President Emmanuel Macron has pushed the legislation -- which would tighten rules on issues ranging from religious-based education to polygamy -- after a spate of attacks blamed on extremists.

“This bill is not a text aimed against religions or against the Muslim religion in particular,” prime minister Jean Castex told reporters after the cabinet approved a text to present to parliament.

“It is the reverse -- it is a law of freedom, it is a law of protection, it is a law of emancipation against religious fundamentalism.”