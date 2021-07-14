Georgia TV stations suspend broadcasts over attacks on journalists

Four independent Georgian Television stations suspended broadcasts for 24 hours on Wednesday in protest over attacks against journalists and the death of a cameraman.

The TV stations, Formula, Mtavari, Pirveli, and Kavkasia , said they were suspending broadcasting for 24 hours.

Demonstrations erupted in the capital Tbilisi following the death on Sunday of Alexander Lashkarava, a 37-year-old cameraman working for independent TV station Pirveli, less than a week after he was assaulted by a violent mob protesting against a planned LGBTQ Pride parade.

His death, and the beating of dozens of other journalists by the mob, has prompted a wave of outrage in Georgia and abroad.