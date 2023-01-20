Fighting rises sharply in southern Ukraine

Fighting has ‘sharply increased’ in the southern Ukraine region of Zaporizhzhia, where the front has been largely stagnant for months, a senior Moscow-installed official in the area said Friday.

"In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the intensity of military activity has sharply increased," the official, Vladimir Rogov, said on the Telegram social media platform.

Both Rogov and the Russian army said Moscow's forces had seized the village of Lobkove, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of the Ukrainian-held regional capital, also called Zaporizhzhia.

"Lobkove is ours," Rogov said.