'We want peace': Divided Turks vote in tense election

First-time voter Ceren brimmed with excitement as she took selfies with her electoral ID card outside an Ankara polling station, as Turks flocked to the polls on Sunday for pivotal elections.

The 19-year-old student's burning desire "for change" motivated her to arrive 30 minutes before voting opened, after more than two decades of rule by president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Islamic-rooted party.

Ceren is one of more than five million young voters eligible to cast ballots for the first time, a group that tends to embrace more liberal views and has only ever known one leader: Erdogan.

"I was born during this government. I saw to what point we arrived. I don't want them anymore -- enough," she told AFP from the Turkish capital's Cankaya district, traditionally a stronghold of the secular opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

In Istanbul, voters also queued early outside a school where Erdogan voted in the presidential and legislative polls, seen as Turkey's most important in generations.

Recep Turktan, 67, refused to abandon his namesake and potentially hand power to Erdogan's CHP rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu and his disparate six-party opposition alliance.

"What matters is not to divide Turkey. We will carry out our duty. I say, go on (with Erdogan)," Turktan told AFP, saying that economic difficulties currently afflicting the country were the same around the world.