Spain flood death toll soars to 158, 'dozens' missing

Spain mourned at least 158 deaths on Thursday and authorities told people in flood-stricken regions to stay at home as rescuers raced to find survivors in the rare disaster.

An exceptionally powerful Mediterranean storm from Tuesday unleashed heavy rains and torrents of mud-filled water that swept away people and wrecked homes, with the eastern Valencia region hit hardest.

The body coordinating rescue work in the Valencia region announced 155 bodies had been recovered there by Thursday afternoon.

Officials in Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia had announced a combined three deaths in their regions on Wednesday.

But "dozens and dozens" of people remain missing two days after the start of the catastrophe, government minister Angel Victor Torres told reporters, raising fears the toll could rise further.

Some rural areas also remain inaccessible to rescuers. "Please, stay at home... follow the calls of the emergency services," pleaded Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.