Having a family stopped Ukraine football star Zinchenko returning to fight

Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko says he has cried constantly since Russia invaded Ukraine and the Manchester City star told the BBC he would have returned like other sports stars have done to fight had it not been for having a family.

The 25-year-old added his compatriots would not "give up" in resisting the invasion and criticised Russian footballers for failing to speak out against the war.

Several past and present Ukrainian sporting luminaries have returned to Ukraine to take up arms, including world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and football manager Yuriy Vernydub.

"I'll be honest, if not for my daughter, my family, I would be there," he told the BBC.

"I'm just born like that. I know the people from my country, the mentality of them, and all of them, they think exactly the same.