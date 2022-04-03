Hungarians vote on Orban's 12-year rule in tight ballot overshadowed by Ukraine war

The odds are slightly in favour of Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of Europe's longest-serving leaders, extending his 12-year rule in an election on Sunday, helped by his government's firm control over state media.

With the war in neighbouring Ukraine dominating the campaign, the six-party opposition alliance is within striking distance of Orban's Fidesz party in the polls, making the outcome of the ballot uncertain for the first time since Orban swept to power in 2010.

The leader of the opposition, 49-year-old conservative Peter Marki-Zay, who queued to cast his vote with his wife and children in his southern hometown Hodmezovasarhely where he is mayor, said he was hopeful the vote "will change the course of Hungarian history".