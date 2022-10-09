Crimea bridge resumes traffic after blast

Traffic resumed Saturday over a key bridge linking Russia with Crimea -- seen as a symbol of the Kremlin's annexation of the peninsula -- after it was partially destroyed by an explosion Moscow blamed on a truck bomb.

The Kremlin announced on the same day the appointment of a new general to lead its Ukraine offensive following a series of battlefield setbacks that triggered unprecedented criticism of its army at home.

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge was hit by a blast around dawn on Saturday, killing three people, setting several oil tankers ablaze and collapsing two car lanes, Russian investigators said.