UK ready to send troops to Ukraine as European leaders to hold war talks

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was prepared to deploy troops to Ukraine if needed, hours before European leaders meet in Paris on Monday to address Washington's shock policy shift on the war.

US President Donald Trump sidelined Kyiv and its European backers last week by calling his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to talk about beginning negotiations to end the conflict.

With Trump saying he could meet Putin "very soon", European leaders are hastening to Paris for top-level talks on the continent's security.

Describing a "once-in-a-generation moment", Starmer said he was willing to put "our own troops on the ground if necessary".

"Any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine's security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country," he wrote in the Daily Telegraph late Sunday.