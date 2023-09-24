Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov calls Ukraine's peace formula "not feasible"  

Asked whether Russia will hold talks the Ukrainian government if Zelenskyy withdrew his decree preventing negotiations with Russia, Lavrov said that's not what Ukraine is doing. He said Zelenskyy is instead "going throughout the world asking for money" and weapons and attention.

Last year, Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's 10-point peace formula to world leaders at the G20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali. The 10-point peace formula includes a path to nuclear safety and food security, a special tribunal for alleged Russian war crimes and a final peace treaty with Moscow.

In the early days of the conflict, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had proposed meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, CNN reported. However, he has raised concerns about negotiating with Russia and pointed to its past record of reneging on agreements.