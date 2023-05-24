Russia says air force, artillery wipe out border attackers

Russia said Tuesday that it had deployed jets and artillery to destroy an armed group that penetrated its border from Ukraine, while the Kremlin ordered its military to prevent any repeat attack.

The incursion was the most serious since Moscow launched its large-scale offensive in Ukraine last year, prompting the Kremlin to express “deep concern” and order the evacuation of nine villages in the southern region of Belgorod.

The defence ministry’s announcement of use of its air force and artillery on Russian territory confirmed an unprecedented use of force domestically since the offensive began.

“In the course of the counter-terrorist operation, the nationalist formations were blocked and destroyed by air strikes and artillery fire,” the ministry said.

“The remaining (fighters) were driven back to the territory of Ukraine, where they continued to be hit by fire until they were completely eliminated,” it said.