Zelensky arrives in Switzerland ahead of Ukraine peace summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he had arrived in Switzerland ahead of a two-day summit for peace in Ukraine, to be attended by dozens of world leaders, but without Russia.

One hundred delegations will be taking part in the event, the Swiss organisers said Friday.

Zelensky hopes to marshal international support for his plan to end the war unleashed by Russia more than two years ago.

"There will be two days of active work with countries from all parts of the world, with different nations that are nonetheless united by a common goal of bringing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine closer," Zelensky said on X, formerly Twitter.