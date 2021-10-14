In forests on Poland-Belarus border, migrants fight for survival

Mohammed, a 26-year-old Yemeni migrant, flew to Belarus from Malaysia in August hoping to make it to Poland and on to western Europe.

He spent two weeks in a forest near the Polish border in October, where he says he was forced across the border 11 times by Polish or Belarussian guards, had most of his belongings stolen and was cold, thirsty and hungry with only leaves to eat.

During his last encounter with Polish authorities he told Reuters that he begged for it all to end.

"When we reached the Polish army I requested 'Please kill me here now. I do not want to go back to Belarus'."