In landmark step, Biden expected to recognize Armenian genocide

US president Joe Biden is expected Saturday to take the landmark step of recognizing the World War I-era Armenian genocide, a day after he spoke to the leader of Turkey which has fought furiously for decades against such a declaration.

Saturday marks the 106th anniversary of the waning Ottoman Empire's mass killings of hundreds of thousands of Armenians, whose descendants have pressed hard for the world to describe the massacres as genocide -- a label adamantly rejected by Turkey.

Biden, who took office in January vowing a new focus on human rights, spoke for the first time as president with his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday on the eve of the expected announcement.

A White House statement on the phone call said only that Biden urged a "constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements."

Erdogan on Thursday told advisors "to defend the truth against those who back the so-called 'Armenian genocide' lie."

But in a potential sign that the two leaders want to avoid further deterioration of relations, the White House said that Biden and Erdogan would meet when they are in Brussels in June for a NATO summit.

Erdogan also participated Thursday in a virtual summit called by Biden on climate change even as congressional allies of Biden made public the president's plans on the genocide recognition.