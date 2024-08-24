3 dead, several wounded in knife attack on German festival

Three people were killed and four severely wounded in a knife attack at a festival in the western German city of Solingen on Friday, according to a spokeswoman for the police in nearby Duesseldorf.

Police have launched a "major operation" to find the suspect, who is on the run, the spokeswoman said, adding that a "wide area" had been cordoned off.

There was a large police presence at the scene including special forces and a helicopter, according to an AFP photographer.

The attacker had "stabbed people indiscriminately with a knife", the Bild daily reported.

The festival was part of a series of events to celebrate the city's 650th birthday.

In a statement posted online, Tim-Oliver Kurzbach, the mayor of Solingen, said the whole city was in "shock, horror and great grief".

"We all wanted to celebrate our town's anniversary together and now we have to mourn the dead and injured," he said.