51 killed in nightclub fire in North Macedonia

A fire that tore through a nightclub in North Macedonia killed 51 revellers attending a hip-hop concert at the venue, with more than 100 wounded, the country's interior minister said on Sunday.

The fire broke out in "Pulse", a nightclub in the eastern town of Kocani, where more than 1,000 mostly young fans had crammed in to see the hip-hop duo DNK popular in the country.

"According to the data we have by now, 51 persons lost their lives," interior minister Pance Toskovski said after visiting the scene.