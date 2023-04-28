BBC boss quits over Boris Johnson loan

The BBC's chairman on Friday announced his resignation after his involvement in a loan for then UK prime minister Boris Johnson raised questions about the broadcaster's vaunted impartiality.

Britain's Conservative government has long been accused of seeking to muzzle the publicly funded BBC, and the appointment of Richard Sharp -- a wealthy past donor to the party -- was denounced by opposition parties at the time.

The appointment of the BBC chair lies in the gift of the government. It only emerged later that Sharp had acted as go-between to facilitate the £800,000 ($1 million) loan for Johnson.

Sharp -- formerly a boss of Johnson's successor Rishi Sunak at investment bank Goldman Sachs -- denied any wrongdoing but said he was stepping down to avoid becoming "a distraction from the Corporation's good work".

However, Sharp's close past ties to the Conservatives had already served as a distracting controversy for both the broadcaster and the government.

Last month, those ties were angrily raised by critics when the BBC suspended former England star Gary Lineker from its flagship football highlights show.