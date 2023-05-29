Undefeated Erdogan extends two-decade rule in Turkey runoff

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan appealed for national unity Monday after winning a historic runoff election that extended two decades of his transformative but divisive rule until 2028.

The 69-year-old overcame Turkey's worst economic crisis in a generation and the most powerful opposition alliance to ever face his Islamic-rooted party on his way to his toughest election win.

Streets erupted in car-honking jubilation and tributes poured in from across the world as Turkey's most important leader in modern history led a sea of supporters in celebratory song outside his presidential palace in Ankara.

"We should come together in unity and solidarity," Erdogan told the chanting and flag-waving crowd.

"We call for this with all our heart."

Near-complete results showed Erdogan beating secular opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu by four percentage points.

"I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges," US President Joe Biden tweeted as Erdogan spoke.