EU parliament leaders slam Hungary PM's 'openly racist' words

The leaders of the European Parliament's main parties on Saturday condemned Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban for "openly racist" comments he made about racial mixing.

Orban's warning last week against creating "peoples of mixed race" was "unacceptable" and breached the values enshrined in EU treaties, the group said in a statement.

A European Parliament spokeswoman said the declaration was adopted on Friday with a "very large" majority.

The right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists Group opposed the decision, according to a parliament source.