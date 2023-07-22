Russian navy carries out live fire exercise in Black Sea

The United Nations warned on Friday of escalating military action in the Black Sea, after Russia said its navy carried out a live fire exercise there having declared that ships travelling to Ukraine would be considered potential military targets.

Moscow's forces struck the Black Sea port of Odesa for a fourth night in a row, hitting grain silos, officials said.

Speaking to the UN Security Council, which Russia is a member, a senior representative for political affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, said: "Threats to target civilian vessels in the Black Sea are unacceptable."

After pulling out of a deal facilitating the safe shipment of grain from Ukraine, Russia has been targeting the Western-backed country's grain supplies and vital infrastructure in its southern ports including Odesa and Mykolaiv.