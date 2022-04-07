Kyiv accuses Hungary of 'helping Putin' in Ukraine war

Ukraine on Thursday accused its neighbour, Kremlin-ally Hungary, of appeasing Russian aggression and disrupting EU unity following a telephone call between the Hungarian and Russian leaders.

"Apparently, after the elections, Budapest moved on to the next step -- helping (Russian President Vladimir) Putin continue his aggression against Ukraine," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Putin congratulated Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban after his party won a fourth term in general elections last week.

The two leaders spoke again Wednesday and Orban told Putin that Hungary would be prepared to pay Russia in rubles for gas imports.