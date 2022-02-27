Kyiv rocked by explosions as Russia orders advance

Moscow ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine “from all directions” on Saturday, as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv imposed a blanket curfew after fighting in the city that saw Russian troops pushed back.

Ukrainian officials said 198 civilians, including three children, had been killed since Russia invaded on Thursday, and warned Russian saboteurs were active in Kyiv as explosions rocked the capital, forcing residents to flee to safety underground.

Moscow said it fired cruise missiles at military targets, and would “develop the offensive from all directions” after accusing Ukraine of having “rejected” talks.

But, on day three of Russia’s invasion, defiant Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his country would never give in to the Kremlin. Washington said the invading force had a “lack of momentum”.