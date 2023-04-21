Russia crosses new lines in crackdown on Putin's enemies

With virtually all the Kremlin's opponents already jailed or in exile, and liberal press outlets and human rights groups forced to shut down, it might have appeared that years of repression in Russia had achieved their objective.

But in the space of just three weeks, Russia's security services and courts have crossed several new thresholds in their campaign to destroy perceived enemies, spies and traitors.

The 29 March arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich sent a chilling warning to the few remaining Western journalists in Russia about the risks of travelling, talking to sources and simply doing their jobs.

The last time Moscow had held an American journalist for alleged espionage - a charge that Gershkovich, his paper and the U.S. government all strongly reject - was 1986, when the country was still under Soviet communist rule.