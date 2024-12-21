Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

German police arrested a Saudi man after a deadly car ramming attack on a Christmas market Friday in which a vehicle barrelled through a crowd of revellers at high speed, leaving a trail of bloody carnage.

At least two people were killed and more than 60 injured, said rescue services in the eastern city of Magdeburg located about 130 kilometres (80 miles) southwest of Berlin.

The unnamed suspect was a 50-year-old medical doctor from Saudi Arabia living in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, said regional premier Reiner Haseloff, speaking at the scene which was cordoned off and guarded by police commandos.

"We have arrested the perpetrator, a man from Saudi Arabia, a doctor who has been in Germany since 2006," he told reporters, calling the attack a "catastrophe" for the city and the country.

"From what we currently know he was a lone attacker so we don't think there is any further danger."

Police said the vehicle drove "at least 400 metres across the Christmas market" leaving behind a trail of bloodied casualties at the city's central town hall square.