Rush for golden visas as Portugal decides to scrap the scheme

Portugal's plan to end its golden visa scheme for investors, yet to be officially approved, has led to a rush in applications according to advisory firms who have criticised the plan as populist.

The scheme, aimed at non-EU nationals ready to invest in Portugal, has attracted 6.8 billion euros ($7.30 billion) since its launch in 2012, with the bulk of the money going into real estate. Successful applicants are then given residency rights.

The golden visa has been heavily criticised at home for sending house prices up, and the European Commission has called for the end of such programmes.